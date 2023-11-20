Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cobb County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:37 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Cobb County, Georgia? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Cobb County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St Francis High School at The Walker School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Marietta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Furtah Preparatory School at Johns Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Johns Creek, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
