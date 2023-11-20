Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Fulton County, Georgia today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Fulton County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Midtown High School at Galloway School

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 20

1:00 PM ET on November 20 Location: Roswell, GA

Roswell, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodstock High School at Cambridge High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on November 20

2:00 PM ET on November 20 Location: Milton, GA

Milton, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Blessed Trinity Catholic High School at Centennial High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on November 20

4:00 PM ET on November 20 Location: Roswell, GA

Roswell, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

St Francis High School at The Walker School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 20

5:00 PM ET on November 20 Location: Marietta, GA

Marietta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Mount Pisgah Christian School at Roswell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 20

7:00 PM ET on November 20 Location: Roswell, GA

Roswell, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Furtah Preparatory School at Johns Creek High School