Monday's game between the Columbia Lions (2-2) and the Georgia Bulldogs (3-1) at Baha Mar Convention Center has a projected final score of 71-65 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Columbia squad securing the victory. Tipoff is at 11:00 AM ET on November 20.

The Bulldogs are coming off of a 77-57 win against Mercer in their last outing on Thursday.

Georgia vs. Columbia Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas

Georgia vs. Columbia Score Prediction

Prediction: Columbia 71, Georgia 65

Georgia Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bulldogs had a +283 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 8.4 points per game. They put up 67.1 points per game to rank 137th in college basketball and gave up 58.7 per contest to rank 44th in college basketball.

Georgia scored fewer points in conference play (65.7 per game) than overall (67.1).

In 2022-23, the Bulldogs averaged 2.2 more points per game at home (68.6) than on the road (66.4).

At home, Georgia allowed 53.9 points per game last season. Away, it conceded 65.8.

