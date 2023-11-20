How to Watch Georgia Southern vs. East Carolina on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-4) will visit the East Carolina Pirates (2-2) after losing four consecutive road games. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023.
Georgia Southern vs. East Carolina Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
- Marshall vs Florida International (5:00 PM ET | November 20)
- Louisiana vs Wright State (5:00 PM ET | November 20)
Georgia Southern Stats Insights
- The Eagles' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was equal to what the Pirates allowed to their opponents.
- Last season, Georgia Southern had a 10-6 record in games the team collectively shot above 43.6% from the field.
- The Eagles were the 156th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Pirates finished 39th.
- The Eagles put up an average of 68.4 points per game last year, just 2.1 fewer points than the 70.5 the Pirates allowed.
- When it scored more than 70.5 points last season, Georgia Southern went 9-6.
Georgia Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Georgia Southern scored 70.8 points per game last season, 3.2 more than it averaged on the road (67.6).
- In 2022-23, the Eagles conceded 11.0 fewer points per game at home (62.2) than away (73.2).
- Georgia Southern knocked down more 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (6.0) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.5%) than away (31.0%).
Georgia Southern Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ Eastern Michigan
|L 70-60
|George Gervin GameAbove Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Jacksonville
|L 85-68
|Swisher Gymnasium
|11/19/2023
|Kennesaw State
|L 96-92
|Minges Coliseum
|11/20/2023
|@ East Carolina
|-
|Minges Coliseum
|11/21/2023
|Northeastern
|-
|Minges Coliseum
|11/28/2023
|@ Michigan State
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
