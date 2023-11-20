The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-4) will visit the East Carolina Pirates (2-2) after losing four consecutive road games. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023.

Georgia Southern vs. East Carolina Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

Georgia Southern Stats Insights

The Eagles' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was equal to what the Pirates allowed to their opponents.

Last season, Georgia Southern had a 10-6 record in games the team collectively shot above 43.6% from the field.

The Eagles were the 156th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Pirates finished 39th.

The Eagles put up an average of 68.4 points per game last year, just 2.1 fewer points than the 70.5 the Pirates allowed.

When it scored more than 70.5 points last season, Georgia Southern went 9-6.

Georgia Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Georgia Southern scored 70.8 points per game last season, 3.2 more than it averaged on the road (67.6).

In 2022-23, the Eagles conceded 11.0 fewer points per game at home (62.2) than away (73.2).

Georgia Southern knocked down more 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (6.0) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.5%) than away (31.0%).

