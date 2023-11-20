The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-4) will visit the East Carolina Pirates (2-2) after losing four consecutive road games. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023.

Georgia Southern vs. East Carolina Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Georgia Southern Stats Insights

  • The Eagles' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was equal to what the Pirates allowed to their opponents.
  • Last season, Georgia Southern had a 10-6 record in games the team collectively shot above 43.6% from the field.
  • The Eagles were the 156th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Pirates finished 39th.
  • The Eagles put up an average of 68.4 points per game last year, just 2.1 fewer points than the 70.5 the Pirates allowed.
  • When it scored more than 70.5 points last season, Georgia Southern went 9-6.

Georgia Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Georgia Southern scored 70.8 points per game last season, 3.2 more than it averaged on the road (67.6).
  • In 2022-23, the Eagles conceded 11.0 fewer points per game at home (62.2) than away (73.2).
  • Georgia Southern knocked down more 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (6.0) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.5%) than away (31.0%).

Georgia Southern Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/11/2023 @ Eastern Michigan L 70-60 George Gervin GameAbove Center
11/14/2023 @ Jacksonville L 85-68 Swisher Gymnasium
11/19/2023 Kennesaw State L 96-92 Minges Coliseum
11/20/2023 @ East Carolina - Minges Coliseum
11/21/2023 Northeastern - Minges Coliseum
11/28/2023 @ Michigan State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center

