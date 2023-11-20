Monday's contest features the Northeastern Huskies (2-2) and the Kennesaw State Owls (3-1) matching up at Minges Coliseum in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 85-74 victory for heavily favored Northeastern according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on November 20.

According to our computer prediction, Northeastern is a good bet to cover the point spread, which is currently listed at 3.5. The two teams are projected to eclipse the 147.5 total.

Kennesaw State vs. Northeastern Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Greenville, North Carolina

Venue: Minges Coliseum

Line: Northeastern -3.5

Point Total: 147.5

Moneyline (To Win): Northeastern -165, Kennesaw State +140

Kennesaw State vs. Northeastern Score Prediction

Prediction: Northeastern 85, Kennesaw State 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Kennesaw State vs. Northeastern

Pick ATS: Northeastern (-3.5)



Northeastern (-3.5) Pick OU: Over (147.5)



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kennesaw State Performance Insights

Last season Kennesaw State averaged 75 points per game (95th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 69 points per contest (141st-ranked).

With 31.5 boards per game, the Owls were 192nd in college basketball. They gave up 30.6 rebounds per contest, which ranked 143rd in college basketball.

Last season Kennesaw State ranked 88th in college basketball in assists, averaging 14.3 per game.

With 12 turnovers per game, the Owls ranked 200th in college basketball. They forced 13.7 turnovers per contest, which ranked 61st in college basketball.

With 8.2 three-pointers per game, the Owls ranked 85th in the nation. They owned a 36.5% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked 56th in college basketball.

Kennesaw State was 177th in college basketball with 7.2 threes allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 128th with a 33.1% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land.

In terms of shot breakdown, Kennesaw State took 61.3% two-pointers (accounting for 69.3% of the team's baskets) and 38.7% from beyond the arc (30.7%).

