When the Nashville Predators take on the Colorado Avalanche on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, will Phillip Tomasino find the back of the net? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Phillip Tomasino score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Tomasino stats and insights

In one of nine games this season, Tomasino scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Avalanche yet this season.

Tomasino has picked up one assist on the power play.

He takes 0.5 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.

Avalanche defensive stats

On defense, the Avalanche are allowing 49 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.4 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

Tomasino recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 10:26 Home W 4-2 11/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 10:57 Home L 7-5 11/9/2023 Jets 1 1 0 12:05 Away L 6-3 11/4/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:07 Away W 5-2 10/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 7:55 Home W 3-2 OT 10/17/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 13:13 Home L 6-1 10/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:38 Away L 3-2 10/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:08 Home W 3-0 10/10/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 13:30 Away L 5-3

Predators vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

