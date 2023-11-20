Having won three in a row, the Colorado Avalanche visit the Nashville Predators on Monday, starting at 8:00 PM ET.

You can watch along on ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO as the Avalanche play the Predators.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Predators vs Avalanche Additional Info

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators' total of 54 goals allowed (3.4 per game) is 16th in the league.

The Predators' 48 goals on the season (three per game) rank them 25th in the league.

Over the past 10 contests, the Predators have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 3-7-0 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Predators have given up 3.4 goals per game (34 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a three goals-per-game average (30 total) over that stretch.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Filip Forsberg 16 7 12 19 17 10 60% Ryan O'Reilly 16 8 7 15 6 16 54.2% Thomas Novak 14 6 6 12 7 14 46.8% Roman Josi 16 3 8 11 9 3 - Gustav Nyquist 16 2 8 10 12 2 57.1%

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche have given up 49 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 11th in league play in goals against.

The Avalanche's 61 total goals (3.8 per game) make them the sixth-best scoring team in the league.

Over the past 10 contests, the Avalanche have gone 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Avalanche have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over that stretch.

Avalanche Key Players