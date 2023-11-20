The No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (3-0) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the No. 11 Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-0) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. This contest is at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Purdue vs. Gonzaga Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Purdue Stats Insights

Last season, the Boilermakers had a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.5% higher than the 44.2% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents knocked down.

Purdue went 19-1 when it shot better than 44.2% from the field.

The Boilermakers were the 11th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Bulldogs finished 44th.

Last year, the Boilermakers put up 72.7 points per game, only 0.7 fewer points than the 73.4 the Bulldogs gave up.

Purdue went 17-1 last season when scoring more than 73.4 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Gonzaga Stats Insights

The Bulldogs' 52.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 10.5 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers had given up to their opponents (41.6%).

Gonzaga went 26-3 when it shot better than 41.6% from the field.

The Bulldogs were the 44th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Boilermakers finished 16th.

The Bulldogs scored 23.4 more points per game last year (86.1) than the Boilermakers allowed (62.7).

Gonzaga had a 13-2 record last season when allowing fewer than 72.7 points.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Purdue fared better in home games last season, averaging 76.3 points per game, compared to 67.3 per game when playing on the road.

Defensively the Boilermakers played better in home games last year, allowing 61.2 points per game, compared to 64.3 on the road.

Purdue drained 7.5 treys per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 1.5 more threes and 1.1% points better than it averaged on the road (6.0 threes per game, 32.0% three-point percentage).

Gonzaga Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Gonzaga averaged 8.1 more points per game at home (92.9) than on the road (84.8).

In 2022-23, the Bulldogs allowed 9.0 fewer points per game at home (69.4) than away (78.4).

At home, Gonzaga sunk 7.4 trifectas per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged away (7.6). Gonzaga's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (37.1%) than on the road (40.0%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Purdue Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Samford W 98-45 Mackey Arena 11/10/2023 Morehead State W 87-57 Mackey Arena 11/13/2023 Xavier W 83-71 Mackey Arena 11/20/2023 Gonzaga - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/28/2023 Texas Southern - Mackey Arena 12/1/2023 @ Northwestern - Welsh-Ryan Arena

Gonzaga Upcoming Schedule