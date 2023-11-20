Roman Josi will be in action when the Nashville Predators and Colorado Avalanche face off on Monday at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Josi's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Roman Josi vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Josi Season Stats Insights

Josi's plus-minus this season, in 25:03 per game on the ice, is -6.

In three of 16 games this season, Josi has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Josi has registered a point in a game nine times this season over 16 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Josi has an assist in seven of 16 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Josi's implied probability to go over his point total is 61.7% based on the odds.

Josi has an implied probability of 48.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Josi Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have given up 49 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's sixth-best goal differential at +12.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 16 Games 4 11 Points 2 3 Goals 1 8 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.