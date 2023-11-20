Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Walton County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Walton County, Georgia, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Walton County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Social Circle High School at Oconee County High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Bogart, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trinity Prep School at Lithonia High School
- Game Time: 5:50 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Lithonia, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
