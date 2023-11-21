If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Chatham County, Georgia, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Chatham County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lithia Springs High School at New Hampstead High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 21

1:00 PM ET on November 21 Location: Savannah, GA

Savannah, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Bryan County High School at Memorial Day School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 21

5:00 PM ET on November 21 Location: Savannah, GA

Savannah, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Windsor Forest High School at Groves High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 21

5:30 PM ET on November 21 Location: Savannah, GA

Savannah, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Bradwell Institute at Beach High School