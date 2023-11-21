Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clayton County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Clayton County, Georgia? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we offer details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Clayton County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Charles Drew High School at Effingham County High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 21
- Location: Savannah, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
