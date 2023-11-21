Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Douglas County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:38 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Douglas County, Georgia? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Douglas County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lithia Springs High School at New Hampstead High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Savannah, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
