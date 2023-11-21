The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-5) hope to stop a five-game losing streak when hosting the Northeastern Huskies (2-3) at 3:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Minges Coliseum. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Georgia Southern vs. Northeastern Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

Georgia Southern Stats Insights

The Eagles are shooting 38.1% from the field this season, eight percentage points lower than the 46.1% the Huskies allow to opponents.

The Eagles are the 323rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies sit at 227th.

The Eagles average 5.2 fewer points per game (69.2) than the Huskies give up (74.4).

Georgia Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Georgia Southern scored 70.8 points per game in home games last year, compared to 67.6 points per game away from home, a difference of 3.2 points per contest.

The Eagles allowed 62.2 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 11 fewer points than they allowed in road games (73.2).

Georgia Southern made 6.6 threes per game with a 31.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.6 more threes and 0.5% points better than it averaged away from home (6 threes per game, 31% three-point percentage).

Georgia Southern Upcoming Schedule