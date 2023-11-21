Tuesday's game between the Northeastern Huskies (2-3) and Georgia Southern Eagles (0-5) matching up at Minges Coliseum has a projected final score of 82-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Northeastern, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET on November 21.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Georgia Southern vs. Northeastern Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Georgia Southern vs. Northeastern Score Prediction

Prediction: Northeastern 82, Georgia Southern 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Georgia Southern vs. Northeastern

Computer Predicted Spread: Northeastern (-15.0)

Northeastern (-15.0) Computer Predicted Total: 149.1

Georgia Southern has put together a 1-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Northeastern is 2-3-0. The Eagles have a 3-2-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Huskies have a record of 4-1-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Georgia Southern Performance Insights

The Eagles average 69.2 points per game (270th in college basketball) while allowing 83.4 per contest (342nd in college basketball). They have a -71 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 14.2 points per game.

Georgia Southern ranks 322nd in college basketball at 29 rebounds per game. That's five fewer than the 34 its opponents average.

Georgia Southern connects on 9.2 three-pointers per game (62nd in college basketball) at a 31.3% rate (226th in college basketball), compared to the 9.8 its opponents make while shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc.

The Eagles rank 294th in college basketball with 85.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 338th in college basketball defensively with 103.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Georgia Southern has committed 14.4 turnovers per game (311th in college basketball play), 1.2 more than the 13.2 it forces on average (155th in college basketball).

