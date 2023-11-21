On Tuesday, November 21, 2023, the Atlanta Hawks (4-3) play the Indiana Pacers (4-3) at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSIN.

Hawks vs. Pacers Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, November 21

Tuesday, November 21 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: BSSE, BSIN

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young puts up 21.3 points, 10.0 assists and 2.0 boards per contest.

Dejounte Murray averages 21.3 points, 5.5 assists and 4.3 rebounds per contest.

Jalen Johnson posts 14.5 points, 2.0 assists and 7.0 boards per game.

Clint Capela puts up 10.5 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 1.5 blocks.

De'Andre Hunter posts 16.8 points, 4.3 boards and 1.3 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Pacers Players to Watch

Tyrese Haliburton puts up 20.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 12.3 assists per game for the Pacers.

The Pacers are receiving 17.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Myles Turner this year.

The Pacers are receiving 12.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Aaron Nesmith this year.

Bruce Brown gives the Pacers 15.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while putting up 1.0 steal and 0.0 blocked shots.

Buddy Hield gets the Pacers 11.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game while putting up 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Hawks vs. Pacers Stat Comparison

Hawks Pacers 122.0 Points Avg. 124.9 116.7 Points Allowed Avg. 121.7 47.2% Field Goal % 49.6% 34.2% Three Point % 39.2%

