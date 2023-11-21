When the Atlanta Hawks (6-6) and Indiana Pacers (7-5) play at State Farm Arena on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, Trae Young and Tyrese Haliburton will be two players to watch.

Hawks vs. Pacers

Game Day: Tuesday, November 21

Tuesday, November 21 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE, BSIN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Hawks' Last Game

The Hawks dropped their previous game to the 76ers, 126-116, on Friday. Young starred with 22 points, plus two rebounds and 13 assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trae Young 22 2 13 1 0 2 Jalen Johnson 18 10 2 1 3 0 Saddiq Bey 17 7 1 1 0 2

Hawks Players to Watch

Young averages 21.3 points, 2 boards and 10 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 0 blocks.

Dejounte Murray's numbers on the season are 21.3 points, 4.3 boards and 5.5 assists per game, shooting 50.7% from the floor and 25% from beyond the arc, with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Jalen Johnson's numbers on the season are 14.5 points, 2 assists and 7 boards per contest.

Clint Capela posts 10.5 points, 10.8 boards and 1 assists per contest, shooting 48.6% from the field.

De'Andre Hunter averages 16.8 points, 4.3 boards and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 57.1% from the field and 45% from downtown, with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.

