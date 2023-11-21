The Kennesaw State Owls (4-1) will try to build on a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the East Carolina Pirates (3-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Minges Coliseum. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Kennesaw State vs. East Carolina Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kennesaw State Stats Insights

The Owls' 41.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.3 percentage points lower than the Pirates have allowed to their opponents (47%).

The Owls are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pirates sit at 68th.

The Owls score an average of 87.2 points per game, 16.6 more points than the 70.6 the Pirates give up.

Kennesaw State has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 70.6 points.

Kennesaw State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Kennesaw State scored 80.4 points per game last season, 9.2 more than it averaged away (71.2).

At home, the Owls gave up 65.7 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71.2).

Beyond the arc, Kennesaw State sunk fewer triples on the road (7.9 per game) than at home (8.4) last season, but posted a higher percentage on the road (37.7%) than at home (35.5%).

