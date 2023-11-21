Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Paulding County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:41 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Paulding County, Georgia today, we've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Paulding County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Paulding County High School at Carrollton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Carrollton, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.