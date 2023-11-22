For those looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Calgary Flames on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, is Alexander Carrier a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Alexander Carrier score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Carrier stats and insights

Carrier is yet to score through 17 games this season.

He has not scored against the Flames this season in one game (zero shots).

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have given up 60 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Carrier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:53 Home W 4-3 11/18/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:32 Home W 4-2 11/14/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 15:32 Home L 3-2 11/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:33 Home L 7-5 11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:39 Away L 6-3 11/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:20 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Oilers 2 0 2 19:20 Away W 5-2 11/2/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:33 Away L 4-2 10/31/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 19:34 Away L 5-2 10/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 18:38 Home W 3-2 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.