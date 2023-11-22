Wednesday's game features the Georgia Bulldogs (4-1) and the Purdue Boilermakers (2-2) matching up at Baha Mar Convention Center (on November 22) at 4:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 65-62 victory for Georgia.

The Bulldogs head into this game on the heels of a 73-56 victory over Columbia on Monday.

Georgia vs. Purdue Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas

Georgia vs. Purdue Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia 65, Purdue 62

Georgia Schedule Analysis

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Bulldogs are 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 44th-most defeats.

Georgia has one win against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the eighth-most in the country.

The Bulldogs have two wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the sixth-most in Division 1.

Georgia 2023-24 Best Wins

73-56 over Columbia (No. 84) on November 20

71-59 at home over N.C. A&T (No. 94) on November 6

77-57 on the road over Mercer (No. 208) on November 16

85-59 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 238) on November 13

Georgia Leaders

Javyn Nicholson: 15.0 PTS, 9.0 REB, 41.1 FG%

15.0 PTS, 9.0 REB, 41.1 FG% Zoesha Smith: 13.6 PTS, 50.9 FG%

13.6 PTS, 50.9 FG% De'Mauri Flournoy: 12.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)

12.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27) Asia Avinger: 5.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 38.5 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

5.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 38.5 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11) Chloe Chapman: 5.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 55.6 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8)

Georgia Performance Insights

The Bulldogs outscore opponents by 9.8 points per game (scoring 71.2 points per game to rank 137th in college basketball while allowing 61.4 per contest to rank 143rd in college basketball) and have a +49 scoring differential overall.

