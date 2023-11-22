How to Watch Georgia State vs. Little Rock on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Little Rock Trojans (1-3) will be looking to end a three-game losing skid when hosting the Georgia State Panthers (2-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Jack Stephens Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Georgia State vs. Little Rock Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
Georgia State Stats Insights
- Last season, the Panthers had a 41.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was six% lower than the 47.6% of shots the Trojans' opponents made.
- Georgia State went 2-3 when it shot better than 47.6% from the field.
- The Panthers were the 201st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Trojans ranked 96th.
- Last year, the 66.7 points per game the Panthers recorded were 12.7 fewer points than the Trojans allowed (79.4).
- Georgia State had a 3-0 record last season when putting up more than 79.4 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Georgia State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Georgia State played better when playing at home last season, posting 69.1 points per game, compared to 61.7 per game away from home.
- The Panthers surrendered 65.4 points per game at home last season, compared to 75.1 in road games.
- When playing at home, Georgia State made 0.8 more threes per game (5.7) than away from home (4.9). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (31.7%) compared to in away games (26.1%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Georgia State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ Western Michigan
|W 77-70
|University Arena
|11/17/2023
|Northern Illinois
|L 70-64
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|11/19/2023
|Little Rock
|W 88-77
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|11/22/2023
|@ Little Rock
|-
|Jack Stephens Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Charlotte
|-
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Kennesaw State
|-
|KSU Convocation Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.