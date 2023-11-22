The Little Rock Trojans (1-3) will be looking to end a three-game losing skid when hosting the Georgia State Panthers (2-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Jack Stephens Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Georgia State vs. Little Rock Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Georgia State Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Panthers had a 41.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was six% lower than the 47.6% of shots the Trojans' opponents made.
  • Georgia State went 2-3 when it shot better than 47.6% from the field.
  • The Panthers were the 201st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Trojans ranked 96th.
  • Last year, the 66.7 points per game the Panthers recorded were 12.7 fewer points than the Trojans allowed (79.4).
  • Georgia State had a 3-0 record last season when putting up more than 79.4 points.

Georgia State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Georgia State played better when playing at home last season, posting 69.1 points per game, compared to 61.7 per game away from home.
  • The Panthers surrendered 65.4 points per game at home last season, compared to 75.1 in road games.
  • When playing at home, Georgia State made 0.8 more threes per game (5.7) than away from home (4.9). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (31.7%) compared to in away games (26.1%).

Georgia State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/11/2023 @ Western Michigan W 77-70 University Arena
11/17/2023 Northern Illinois L 70-64 Georgia State Convocation Center
11/19/2023 Little Rock W 88-77 Georgia State Convocation Center
11/22/2023 @ Little Rock - Jack Stephens Center
11/25/2023 @ Charlotte - Dale F. Halton Arena
12/2/2023 @ Kennesaw State - KSU Convocation Center

