The Georgia State Panthers (3-0) will be looking to extend a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (1-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Georgia State Convocation Center. It airs at 12:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Georgia State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Georgia State vs. Bethune-Cookman 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Wildcats' 60.7 points per game last year were just 0.7 fewer points than the 61.4 the Panthers gave up to opponents.
  • When Bethune-Cookman allowed fewer than 61.3 points last season, it went 8-6.
  • Last year, the 61.3 points per game the Panthers averaged were just 3.3 fewer points than the Wildcats gave up (64.6).
  • When Georgia State scored more than 64.6 points last season, it went 8-2.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgia State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Berry W 78-41 Georgia State Convocation Center
11/10/2023 Western Michigan W 71-58 Georgia State Convocation Center
11/14/2023 Kennesaw State W 62-52 Georgia State Convocation Center
11/22/2023 Bethune-Cookman - Georgia State Convocation Center
11/23/2023 Elon - Georgia State Convocation Center
11/28/2023 @ Western Carolina - Ramsey Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.