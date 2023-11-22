How to Watch the Georgia State vs. Bethune-Cookman Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:56 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Georgia State Panthers (3-0) will be looking to extend a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (1-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Georgia State Convocation Center. It airs at 12:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Georgia State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Georgia State vs. Bethune-Cookman 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Wildcats' 60.7 points per game last year were just 0.7 fewer points than the 61.4 the Panthers gave up to opponents.
- When Bethune-Cookman allowed fewer than 61.3 points last season, it went 8-6.
- Last year, the 61.3 points per game the Panthers averaged were just 3.3 fewer points than the Wildcats gave up (64.6).
- When Georgia State scored more than 64.6 points last season, it went 8-2.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Georgia State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Berry
|W 78-41
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|11/10/2023
|Western Michigan
|W 71-58
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|11/14/2023
|Kennesaw State
|W 62-52
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|11/22/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|-
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|11/23/2023
|Elon
|-
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Western Carolina
|-
|Ramsey Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.