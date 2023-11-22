The Little Rock Trojans (1-3) are underdogs (+1.5) as they try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Georgia State Panthers (2-2) at 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Jack Stephens Center. The contest airs on ESPN+. The over/under in the matchup is set at 158.5.

Georgia State vs. Little Rock Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Little Rock, Arkansas

Little Rock, Arkansas Venue: Jack Stephens Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Georgia State -1.5 158.5

Georgia State Betting Records & Stats

Georgia State and its opponents scored more than 158.5 points in five of 26 games last season.

Georgia State's contests last season had an average of 136.1 points, 22.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Georgia State won five games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 21 times.

Georgia State won 62.5% of the games last season in which it was favored on the moneyline (5-3).

The Panthers had a 4-3 record last year (winning 57.1% of their games) when they played as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, Georgia State's implied win probability is 55.6%.

Georgia State vs. Little Rock Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 158.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 158.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Georgia State 5 19.2% 66.7 142.1 69.4 148.8 134.5 Little Rock 10 38.5% 75.4 142.1 79.4 148.8 150.0

Additional Georgia State Insights & Trends

Last year, the Panthers scored 12.7 fewer points per game (66.7) than the Trojans allowed (79.4).

When Georgia State put up more than 79.4 points last season, it went 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

Georgia State vs. Little Rock Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Georgia State 5-21-0 3-5 13-13-0 Little Rock 15-11-0 14-9 18-8-0

Georgia State vs. Little Rock Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Georgia State Little Rock 10-9 Home Record 8-5 0-11 Away Record 2-16 4-11-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 1-9-0 Away ATS Record 9-7-0 69.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.5 61.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.2 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 11-5-0

