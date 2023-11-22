The Atlanta Hawks (6-7) aim to break a four-game home losing streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (6-7) on November 22, 2023.

Hawks vs. Nets Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports

Hawks vs Nets Additional Info

Hawks Stats Insights

This season, the Hawks have a 48.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is three% higher than the 45.7% of shots the Nets' opponents have knocked down.

Atlanta is 6-3 when it shoots higher than 45.7% from the field.

The Hawks are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at fifth.

The Hawks put up 122.4 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 113.8 the Nets give up.

Atlanta is 6-5 when scoring more than 113.8 points.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks put up 124 points per game in home games, compared to 120.5 points per game on the road, a difference of 3.5 points per contest.

Atlanta cedes 125.1 points per game at home, compared to 116 on the road.

The Hawks are sinking 13.1 three-pointers per game with a 39.1% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is 0.6 more threes and 5.2% points better than they're averaging away from home (12.5 threes per game, 33.9% three-point percentage).

Hawks Injuries