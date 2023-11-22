Trae Young, Top Hawks Players to Watch vs. the Nets - November 22
When the Atlanta Hawks (6-7) and Brooklyn Nets (6-7) match up at State Farm Arena on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, Dejounte Murray will be a player to watch.
How to Watch Hawks vs. Nets
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: State Farm Arena
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE, YES
Hawks' Last Game
The Hawks dropped their previous game to the Pacers, 157-152, on Tuesday. Trae Young was their leading scorer with 38 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Trae Young
|38
|1
|8
|3
|0
|5
|Dejounte Murray
|28
|3
|5
|2
|0
|4
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|26
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
Hawks vs Nets Additional Info
Hawks Players to Watch
- Young is putting up 21.3 points, 10.0 assists and 2.0 boards per contest.
- Murray's numbers on the season are 21.3 points, 4.3 boards and 5.5 assists per contest, shooting 50.7% from the floor and 25.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.
- Jalen Johnson's numbers for the season are 14.5 points, 7.0 boards and 2.0 assists per contest, shooting 65.8% from the floor and 40.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Clint Capela posts 10.5 points, 10.8 boards and 1.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 1.5 blocks.
- De'Andre Hunter puts up 16.8 points, 4.3 boards and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 57.1% from the floor and 45.0% from downtown, with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.
