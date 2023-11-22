Wednesday's game features the Mercer Bears (1-4) and the Bowling Green Falcons (2-1) clashing at Enmarket Arena in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 71-69 win for Mercer according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on November 22.

The Bears' most recent contest was a 64-58 loss to Tulane on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Mercer vs. Bowling Green Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Mercer vs. Bowling Green Score Prediction

Prediction: Mercer 71, Bowling Green 69

Other SoCon Predictions

Mercer Schedule Analysis

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Bears are 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 38th-most losses.

Mercer has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (two).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Mercer Leaders

Stacie Jones: 11.0 PTS, 9.4 REB, 52.5 FG%

11.0 PTS, 9.4 REB, 52.5 FG% Mackenzie Johnson: 9.0 PTS, 47.4 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4)

9.0 PTS, 47.4 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4) Briana Peguero: 10.4 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (10-for-27)

10.4 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (10-for-27) Deja Williams: 7.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 25.6 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33)

7.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 25.6 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33) Ashlee Locke: 5.2 PTS, 41.4 FG%

Mercer Performance Insights

The Bears put up 63.0 points per game (235th in college basketball) while giving up 72.6 per outing (287th in college basketball). They have a -48 scoring differential and have been outscored by 9.6 points per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.