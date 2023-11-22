A pair of the top teams in the Western Conference, the Dallas Stars (fourth in the conference at 12-4-1) and the Vegas Golden Knights (first at 13-4-2), square off on Wednesday, November 22 at 9:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Over the past 10 games, the Stars have gone 7-3-0 while totaling 39 goals against 29 goals allowed. On 35 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored 10 goals (28.6%).

The Golden Knights are 5-4-1 in the past 10 games, scoring 31 total goals (eight power-play goals on 33 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 24.2%). They have given up 23 goals to their opponents.

To prepare for this matchup, here is who we predict to emerge victorious in Wednesday's hockey action.

Stars vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer model for this encounter predicts a final result of Stars 4, Golden Knights 3.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-135)

Stars (-135) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Golden Knights (+1.5)

Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars are 12-4-1 overall and 3-1-4 in overtime contests.

Dallas has 12 points (6-1-0) in the seven games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the two games this season the Stars scored just one goal, they've finished 1-1-0 (two points).

Dallas finished 0-1-1 in the two games this season when it scored two goals (registering one point).

The Stars have scored more than two goals 12 times, and are 11-1-0 in those games (to record 22 points).

In the five games when Dallas has recorded a single power-play goal, it went 4-1-0 to record eight points.

In the eight games when it outshot its opponent, Dallas is 6-2-0 (12 points).

The Stars' opponents have had more shots in nine games. The Stars went 6-2-1 in those matchups (13 points).

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights (13-4-2 overall) have posted a record of 3-2-5 in contests that have gone to OT this season.

Vegas has earned six points (2-0-2) in its four games decided by one goal.

This season the Golden Knights registered just one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.

Vegas has earned four points (2-1-0 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .

The Golden Knights have earned 24 points in their 13 games with more than two goals scored.

Vegas has scored a single power-play goal in four games this season and has recorded seven points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Vegas has posted a record of 6-4-0 (12 points).

The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents eight times this season, and earned 14 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 9th 3.53 Goals Scored 3.37 14th 10th 2.76 Goals Allowed 2.47 4th 15th 30.9 Shots 31.7 11th 26th 32.5 Shots Allowed 30.3 14th 13th 21.43% Power Play % 23.08% 9th 3rd 88.14% Penalty Kill % 84.75% 10th

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Watch this game on Fubo Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

