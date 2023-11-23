The Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1) welcome in the Oklahoma Sooners (4-0) after winning three home games in a row. It starts at 3:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Iowa vs. Oklahoma matchup.

Iowa vs. Oklahoma Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: LionTree Arena in San Diego, California

LionTree Arena in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Iowa vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Iowa vs. Oklahoma Betting Trends (2022-23)

Iowa put together a 13-15-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, 15 Hawkeyes games hit the over.

Oklahoma won 13 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 16 times.

Sooners games hit the over 14 out of 29 times last season.

Iowa Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +12500

+12500 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+12500), Iowa is 53rd in the country. It is far higher than that, 17th-best, according to computer rankings.

With odds of +12500, Iowa has been given a 0.8% chance of winning the national championship.

Oklahoma Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 Based on its moneyline odds, Oklahoma has a 0.7% chance of winning the national championship.

