The No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies (4-0) will attempt to extend a four-game win run when they host the Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0) at 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023. The Nittany Lions have also won four games in a row.

Texas A&M vs. Penn State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN

Texas A&M Stats Insights

Last season, the Aggies had a 43.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.2% higher than the 43% of shots the Nittany Lions' opponents made.

Texas A&M had a 15-2 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43% from the field.

The Aggies were the 54th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Nittany Lions finished 278th.

Last year, the 72.8 points per game the Aggies scored were only 4.6 more points than the Nittany Lions gave up (68.2).

Texas A&M went 16-5 last season when scoring more than 68.2 points.

Penn State Stats Insights

The Nittany Lions' 46.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.6 percentage points higher than the Aggies allowed to their opponents (40.7%).

Last season, Penn State had an 18-8 record in games the team collectively shot better than 40.7% from the field.

The Nittany Lions were the 278th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Aggies finished 19th.

The Nittany Lions put up an average of 72.2 points per game last year, 5.7 more points than the 66.5 the Aggies allowed to opponents.

When Penn State allowed fewer than 72.8 points last season, it went 17-6.

Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Texas A&M averaged 73.1 points per game at home last year. Away from home, it performed better offensively, averaging 73.7 points per contest.

Defensively the Aggies played better at home last season, ceding 60.5 points per game, compared to 67 when playing on the road.

In terms of three-pointers, Texas A&M was equally balanced in home games and on the road last season, averaging 6.3 per game no matter the location. Meanwhile, it put up a 34% three-point percentage in home games and a 33% clip on the road.

Penn State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Penn State scored 75.9 points per game last season. Away, it scored 68.4.

The Nittany Lions allowed 66.5 points per game at home last season, and 72.5 on the road.

At home, Penn State drained 11.1 treys per game last season, 0.7 more than it averaged away (10.4). Penn State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40%) than on the road (37.9%).

Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/10/2023 @ Ohio State W 73-66 Value City Arena 11/14/2023 @ SMU W 79-66 Moody Coliseum 11/17/2023 Oral Roberts W 74-66 Reed Arena 11/23/2023 Penn State - ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex 11/29/2023 @ Virginia - John Paul Jones Arena 12/6/2023 DePaul - Reed Arena

