The Seton Hall Pirates (4-0) are underdogs (+4) as they attempt to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the No. 23 USC Trojans (3-1) at 5:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at LionTree Arena. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1. The matchup's over/under is set at 141.5.

USC vs. Seton Hall Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: LionTree Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under USC -4 141.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

USC vs Seton Hall Betting Records & Stats

The Trojans' record against the spread last year was 17-16-0.

When it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -170 or shorter last year, USC had a record of 14-4 (77.8%).

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Trojans a 63.0% chance to win.

Seton Hall won 17 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover or pushing 15 times.

The Pirates were 3-7 last season when entering a game as an underdog by +140 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Seton Hall has a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

USC vs. Seton Hall Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 141.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 141.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total USC 16 48.5% 72.5 140.9 67.4 132.5 138.2 Seton Hall 10 31.2% 68.4 140.9 65.1 132.5 136.5

Additional USC vs Seton Hall Insights & Trends

Last year, the Trojans recorded 72.5 points per game, 7.4 more points than the 65.1 the Pirates allowed.

When USC scored more than 65.1 points last season, it went 13-7 against the spread and 18-4 overall.

The Pirates put up just 1.0 more point per game last year (68.4) than the Trojans allowed their opponents to score (67.4).

Seton Hall went 9-4-1 against the spread and 13-3 overall when it scored more than 67.4 points last season.

USC vs. Seton Hall Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 4+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) USC 17-16-0 6-10 17-16-0 Seton Hall 17-14-1 7-3 13-19-0

USC vs. Seton Hall Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

USC Seton Hall 15-2 Home Record 9-6 5-5 Away Record 6-7 8-9-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 9-3-1 76.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.9 68.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.8 10-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

