The No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-2) square off against the No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (4-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 on ESPN2.

Arkansas vs. North Carolina Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas TV: ESPN2

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Arkansas Stats Insights

The Razorbacks make 44.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels have allowed to their opponents (38.5%).

Arkansas has a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.5% from the field.

The Razorbacks are the 107th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tar Heels sit at 48th.

The Razorbacks put up 82.2 points per game, 13.8 more points than the 68.4 the Tar Heels allow.

Arkansas has a 4-2 record when putting up more than 68.4 points.

North Carolina Stats Insights

The Tar Heels have shot at a 46% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points greater than the 42.1% shooting opponents of the Razorbacks have averaged.

North Carolina has compiled a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.1% from the field.

The Tar Heels are the 48th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Razorbacks sit at 128th.

The Tar Heels put up 11.7 more points per game (85) than the Razorbacks give up to opponents (73.3).

North Carolina has a 4-0 record when allowing fewer than 82.2 points.

Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last year, Arkansas averaged 7.4 more points per game (76.3) than it did in away games (68.9).

Defensively the Razorbacks were better at home last year, ceding 62.3 points per game, compared to 73.4 on the road.

In home games, Arkansas drained 0.2 more treys per game (5.2) than away from home (5). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (32.5%) compared to on the road (30.9%).

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

North Carolina scored more points at home (78.3 per game) than on the road (70.2) last season.

The Tar Heels conceded fewer points at home (67.7 per game) than away (71.1) last season.

At home, North Carolina sunk 7.5 3-pointers per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged away (6.4). North Carolina's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (32%) than away (29.3%).

Arkansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/17/2023 UNC Greensboro L 78-72 Bud Walton Arena 11/22/2023 Stanford W 77-74 Imperial Arena 11/23/2023 Memphis L 84-79 Imperial Arena 11/24/2023 North Carolina - Imperial Arena 11/29/2023 Duke - Bud Walton Arena 12/4/2023 Furman - Bud Walton Arena

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule