Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Emanuel County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football competition in Emanuel County, Georgia this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Emanuel County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Swainsboro High School at Elbert County Comp High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Elberton, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.