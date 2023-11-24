Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Fayette County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football competition in Fayette County, Georgia is on the schedule this week, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fayette County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Starr's Mill High School at Carroll County Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Carrollton, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.