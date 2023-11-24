There is high school basketball competition in Fulton County, Georgia today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available right here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Fulton County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Benjamin E. Mays High School at Druid Hills High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on November 24

4:00 PM ET on November 24 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Away Team at Marshall High School - Chicago

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 24

4:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: Rockford, IL

Rockford, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at W. D. Mohammed High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 24

5:30 PM ET on November 24 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at W. D. Mohammed High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 24

7:00 PM ET on November 24 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Westlake High School at Newton High School