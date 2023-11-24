Friday's contest between the Georgia Southern Eagles (3-2) and North Florida Ospreys (1-4) squaring off at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 69-67 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Georgia Southern, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 4:30 PM ET on November 24.

The Eagles are coming off of a 97-49 victory over Albany State (GA) in their most recent outing on Monday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Georgia Southern vs. North Florida Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia

W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Georgia Southern vs. North Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia Southern 69, North Florida 67

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Georgia Southern Schedule Analysis

The Eagles have one loss against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 45th-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Eagles are 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 46th-most losses.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Georgia Southern 2023-24 Best Wins

82-58 at home over Eastern Michigan (No. 343) on November 11

Georgia Southern Leaders

Terren Ward: 20.0 PTS, 10.2 REB, 2.4 STL, 38.9 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)

20.0 PTS, 10.2 REB, 2.4 STL, 38.9 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27) Simone James: 11.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 58.1 FG%

11.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 58.1 FG% Eden Johnson: 8.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.7 FG%

8.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.7 FG% Ja'Nya Love-Hill: 5.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 29.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

5.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 29.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8) Diamond Stokes: 5.4 PTS, 32.1 FG%

Georgia Southern Performance Insights

The Eagles average 80.0 points per game (51st in college basketball) while giving up 60.4 per outing (131st in college basketball). They have a +98 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 19.6 points per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.