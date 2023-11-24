The Winthrop Eagles (4-2) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Georgia Bulldogs (2-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum as 8.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 5:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. The point total is set at 146.5 in the matchup.

Georgia vs. Winthrop Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Stegeman Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Georgia -8.5 146.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgia Betting Records & Stats

Georgia and its opponents have combined to score more than 146.5 points two times this season (in three games).

The average point total in Georgia's outings this year is 142, 4.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread once in three opportunities this season.

Georgia has won both games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Bulldogs have played as a favorite of -450 or more once this season and won that game.

The implied probability of a win from Georgia, based on the moneyline, is 81.8%.

Georgia vs. Winthrop Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Georgia 2 66.7% 69.4 147.2 72.6 135.6 152.2 Winthrop 1 20% 77.8 147.2 63 135.6 144.9

Additional Georgia Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs put up 69.4 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 63 the Eagles allow.

Georgia is 1-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall when scoring more than 63 points.

Georgia vs. Winthrop Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Georgia 1-2-0 0-1 1-2-0 Winthrop 2-3-0 0-1 1-4-0

Georgia vs. Winthrop Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Georgia Winthrop 13-4 Home Record 10-4 1-10 Away Record 4-11 5-10-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 3-8-0 Away ATS Record 5-8-0 70.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.6 64.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-6-0

