The Winthrop Eagles (4-2) hope to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Georgia Bulldogs (2-3) at 5:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Georgia vs. Winthrop Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
  • TV: SEC Network+

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Georgia Stats Insights

  • This season, the Bulldogs have a 38.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% lower than the 39.1% of shots the Eagles' opponents have hit.
  • The Bulldogs are the 221st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles rank 273rd.
  • The Bulldogs score 69.4 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 63.0 the Eagles allow.
  • When Georgia totals more than 63.0 points, it is 2-3.

Georgia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Georgia fared better at home last season, putting up 70.8 points per game, compared to 64.2 per game in away games.
  • In 2022-23, the Bulldogs allowed 65.8 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 81.5.
  • At home, Georgia drained 0.1 fewer threes per game (6.8) than when playing on the road (6.9). However, it sported a better three-point percentage at home (32.9%) compared to on the road (31.3%).

Georgia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/12/2023 North Carolina Central W 64-54 Stegeman Coliseum
11/17/2023 Miami (FL) L 79-68 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/19/2023 Providence L 71-64 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/24/2023 Winthrop - Stegeman Coliseum
11/29/2023 @ Florida State - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
12/1/2023 Mercer - Stegeman Coliseum

