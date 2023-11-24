Can we expect Gustav Nyquist lighting the lamp when the Nashville Predators clash with the St. Louis Blues at 3:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Nyquist stats and insights

  • Nyquist has scored in two of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Blues yet this season.
  • Nyquist has picked up one goal and four assists on the power play.
  • Nyquist's shooting percentage is 5.4%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

  • The Blues have conceded 51 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks ninth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17.6 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Flames 1 0 1 17:19 Home W 4-2
11/20/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 18:12 Home W 4-3
11/18/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 19:33 Home W 4-2
11/14/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 20:42 Home L 3-2
11/11/2023 Coyotes 2 0 2 18:01 Home L 7-5
11/9/2023 Jets 1 0 1 14:35 Away L 6-3
11/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:18 Away L 4-2
11/4/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 15:57 Away W 5-2
11/2/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 14:43 Away L 4-2
10/31/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 14:43 Away L 5-2

Predators vs. Blues game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

