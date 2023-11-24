Top Knicks vs. Heat Players to Watch - November 24
The New York Knicks (8-6) and the Miami Heat (10-5) are scheduled to match up on Friday at Madison Square Garden, with a start time of 7:30 PM ET. When these two squads hit the floor, Jalen Brunson is one of the players to watch.
How to Watch Knicks vs. Heat
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
- Location: New York City, New York
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, MSG, BSSUN
Knicks' Last Game
The Knicks dropped their previous game to the Timberwolves, 117-100, on Monday. Brunson led the way with 25 points, and also had four boards and six assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jalen Brunson
|25
|4
|6
|0
|0
|3
|Julius Randle
|21
|14
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Immanuel Quickley
|15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Heat's Last Game
In their most recent game, the Heat defeated the Cavaliers on Wednesday, 129-96. Their top scorer was Kyle Lowry with 28 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Kyle Lowry
|28
|1
|3
|0
|0
|7
|Jaime Jaquez
|22
|8
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Caleb Martin
|14
|3
|1
|3
|0
|2
Knicks vs Heat Additional Info
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle posts 19.5 points, 10 boards and 5.3 assists per contest, making 37.8% of shots from the field and 27.6% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Brunson is averaging 24.2 points, 5.1 assists and 3.4 boards per contest.
- Mitchell Robinson is averaging 6.6 points, 0.5 assists and 11.6 boards per game.
- Immanuel Quickley's numbers on the season are 15.4 points, 3.4 assists and 3.4 boards per contest.
- Josh Hart is putting up 7.1 points, 2.6 assists and 6.1 boards per game.
Heat Players to Watch
- Butler averages 20.5 points, 5.2 boards and 4.1 assists, making 45.9% of his shots from the field and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per contest.
- Duncan Robinson's averages on the season are 14.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, making 47.8% of his shots from the floor and 43% from 3-point range, with 3.1 treys per game.
- Lowry's numbers for the season are 8.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game, making 43.3% of his shots from the field and 46.9% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per contest.
- Jaime Jaquez's averages for the season are 10.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists, making 52.5% of his shots from the field and 41.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.
- The Heat receive 8.2 points, 2.4 boards and 2.8 assists per game from Josh Richardson.
