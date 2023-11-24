The St. Louis Blues (10-7-1) host the Nashville Predators (8-10) -- who've won three straight -- on Friday at 3:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can see the Blues look to beat the Predators on ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO.

Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Predators vs Blues Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators concede 3.3 goals per game (59 in total), 19th in the league.

The Predators' 56 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 19th in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Predators have gone 4-6-0 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Predators have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) during that stretch.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Filip Forsberg 18 9 12 21 22 12 60% Ryan O'Reilly 18 9 8 17 6 20 54.1% Gustav Nyquist 18 2 11 13 13 2 44.4% Thomas Novak 14 6 6 12 7 14 46.8% Roman Josi 18 3 9 12 13 5 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues have conceded 51 total goals (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest in league play.

The Blues' 52 total goals (2.9 per game) make them the 28th-ranked scoring team in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Blues are 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Blues have allowed 2.7 goals per game (27 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (38 total) over that span.

Blues Key Players