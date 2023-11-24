Texas vs. Texas Tech Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Friday, November 24
Our projection model predicts the Texas Longhorns will beat the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Friday, November 24 at 7:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Texas vs. Texas Tech Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Toss Up
|Toss Up (52.5)
|Texas 33, Texas Tech 19
Watch this game on Fubo
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Sign up at BetMGM using our link.
Week 13 Predictions
- Air Force vs Boise State
- Miami (FL) vs Boston College
- Ole Miss vs Mississippi State
- Missouri vs Arkansas
- Iowa vs Nebraska
- Memphis vs Temple
- UTSA vs Tulane
- TCU vs Oklahoma
Texas Betting Info (2023)
Looking to bet on Texas vs. Texas Tech? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!
- The Longhorns have an 86.7% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Against the spread, the Longhorns are 5-6-0 this season.
- Texas has an ATS record of 3-3 when playing as at least 14-point favorites.
- The Longhorns have seen three of its 11 games go over the point total.
- Texas games average 53.7 total points per game this season, 1.2 greater than the over/under for this matchup.
Texas Tech Betting Info (2023)
- The Red Raiders have a 18.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- So far this year, the Red Raiders have compiled a 4-6-0 record against the spread.
- The Red Raiders have hit the over in four of their 10 games with a set total (40%).
- The average point total for Texas Tech this season is five points higher than this game's over/under.
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Longhorns vs. Red Raiders 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Texas
|33.1
|18.2
|35.2
|14
|31.6
|19.2
|Texas Tech
|28.6
|24.3
|33.3
|26.3
|23
|21.8
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.