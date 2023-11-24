The No. 5 UConn Huskies (5-0) will attempt to extend a five-game winning streak when they host the Manhattan Jaspers (3-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at XL Center. The game airs on Fox Sports 1.

UConn vs. Manhattan Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games

UConn Stats Insights

  • The Huskies make 51.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.5 percentage points higher than the Jaspers have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).
  • UConn is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.
  • The Jaspers are the 159th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Huskies sit at 31st.
  • The Huskies score 89.4 points per game, 17.4 more points than the 72 the Jaspers allow.
  • UConn has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 72 points.

Manhattan Stats Insights

  • The Jaspers' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.7 percentage points higher than the Huskies had given up to their opponents (39.9%).
  • Manhattan put together a 12-11 straight up record in games it shot better than 39.9% from the field.
  • The Huskies ranked seventh in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Jaspers ranked 231st.
  • The Jaspers' 67.2 points per game last year were only 3.1 more points than the 64.1 the Huskies allowed.
  • Manhattan had a 12-12 record last season when allowing fewer than 78.6 points.

UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • UConn averaged 83.3 points per game last year at home, which was 13.2 more points than it averaged in away games (70.1).
  • The Huskies surrendered 63.9 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 1.9 fewer points than they allowed in road games (65.8).
  • When it comes to three-pointers, UConn fared better at home last season, sinking 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 36.8% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 threes per game and a 32.9% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Manhattan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Manhattan averaged 1.7 more points per game at home (68.5) than on the road (66.8).
  • At home, the Jaspers conceded 70.1 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71.5).
  • At home, Manhattan drained 6.9 triples per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.1). Manhattan's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.1%) than away (36.4%) too.

UConn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 Mississippi Valley State W 87-53 XL Center
11/19/2023 Indiana W 77-57 Madison Square Garden
11/20/2023 Texas W 81-71 Madison Square Garden
11/24/2023 Manhattan - XL Center
11/27/2023 New Hampshire - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
12/1/2023 @ Kansas - Allen Fieldhouse

Manhattan Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 @ Kansas L 99-61 Allen Fieldhouse
11/16/2023 Felician W 79-67 Draddy Gymnasium
11/19/2023 @ Cent. Conn. St. W 67-63 William H. Detrick Gymnasium
11/24/2023 @ UConn - XL Center
11/27/2023 @ Fordham - Rose Hill Gymnasium
12/1/2023 Mount St. Mary's - Draddy Gymnasium

