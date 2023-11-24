The Week 13 college football schedule includes six games featuring MWC teams involved. Read below to see up-to-date key players and results from each completed game.

Air Force vs. Boise State

Week 13 MWC Results

Boise State 27 Air Force 19

  • Pregame Favorite: Boise State (-7)
  • Pregame Total: 45.5

Boise State Leaders

  • Passing: Taylen Green (13-for-17, 228 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)
  • Rushing: Ashton Jeanty (14 ATT, 107 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Jeanty (5 TAR, 5 REC, 118 YDS, 1 TD)

Air Force Leaders

  • Passing: John Busha (8-for-17, 131 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Dylan Carson (12 ATT, 132 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Brandon Engel (4 TAR, 4 REC, 57 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Boise StateAir Force
409Total Yards337
228Passing Yards131
181Rushing Yards206
2Turnovers1

Upcoming Week 13 MWC Games

San Jose State Spartans at UNLV Rebels

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 25
  • Venue: Allegiant Stadium
  • TV Channel: fubo Sports Network
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: UNLV (-2.5)

Wyoming Cowboys at Nevada Wolf Pack

  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 25
  • Venue: Mackay Stadium
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Wyoming (-10.5)

Fresno State Bulldogs at San Diego State Aztecs

  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 25
  • Venue: Snapdragon Stadium
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Fresno State (-5.5)

Colorado State Rams at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

  • Time: 11:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 25
  • Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex
  • TV Channel: Spectrum Sports
  • Favorite: Colorado State (-5.5)

