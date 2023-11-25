Alabama vs. Auburn: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (10-1) and Auburn Tigers (6-5) meet in the 2023 edition of the Iron Bowl on Saturday, November 25. The Crimson Tide are double-digit favorites, by 14.5 points. The over/under is set at 49 in the outing.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. Auburn matchup.
Alabama vs. Auburn Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Auburn, Alabama
- Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Alabama vs. Auburn Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Alabama Moneyline
|Auburn Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Alabama (-14.5)
|49
|-700
|+500
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Alabama (-14.5)
|48.5
|-650
|+460
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 13 Odds
- Penn State vs Michigan State
- UTSA vs Tulane
- Memphis vs Temple
- Miami (FL) vs Boston College
- Air Force vs Boise State
- Eastern Michigan vs Buffalo
- Iowa vs Nebraska
- Oregon State vs Oregon
- TCU vs Oklahoma
- Texas Tech vs Texas
- Ole Miss vs Mississippi State
- Missouri vs Arkansas
Alabama vs. Auburn Betting Trends
- Alabama has compiled a 7-3-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Crimson Tide have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.
- Auburn has won five games against the spread this season, failing to cover six times.
Alabama & Auburn 2023 Futures Odds
|Alabama
|To Win the National Champ.
|+700
|Bet $100 to win $700
|Auburn
|To Win the SEC
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.