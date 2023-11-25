De'Andre Hunter and the Atlanta Hawks take the court versus the Washington Wizards at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hunter, in his last game, had 25 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks in a 147-145 win over the Nets.

We're going to break down Hunter's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

De'Andre Hunter Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 14.5 13.3 Rebounds 4.5 4.2 Assists -- 1.4 PRA -- 18.9 PR -- 17.5 3PM 1.5 1.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Hunter's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

De'Andre Hunter Insights vs. the Wizards

Hunter is responsible for taking 11.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.4 per game.

He's made 1.6 threes per game, or 11.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Hunter's Hawks average 105.5 possessions per game, which ranks 26th among NBA teams, while the Wizards have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 15th with 105.2 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Wizards have conceded 124.3 points per game, which is 29th-best in the league.

The Wizards are the worst squad in the league, allowing 50.8 rebounds per contest.

The Wizards concede 29.2 assists per game, worst in the league.

Giving up 12.7 made 3-pointers per contest, the Wizards are the 16th-ranked team in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

De'Andre Hunter vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/1/2023 33 23 7 3 2 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.