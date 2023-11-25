The Atlanta Hawks, Dejounte Murray included, take on the Washington Wizards on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

In a 147-145 win over the Nets (his most recent action) Murray posted 20 points, six rebounds, eight assists and two steals.

Below we will dive into Murray's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Dejounte Murray Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 20.5 21.6 Rebounds 4.5 4.4 Assists 5.5 5.6 PRA -- 31.6 PR -- 26 3PM 2.5 2.4



Dejounte Murray Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, he's put up 18.6% of the Hawks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 17.0 per contest.

He's knocked down 2.4 threes per game, or 18.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Murray's opponents, the Wizards, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 15th in the NBA with 105.2 possessions per game, while his Hawks rank 26th in possessions per game with 105.5.

On defense, the Wizards have given up 124.3 points per contest, which is 29th-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Wizards are ranked last in the NBA, giving up 50.8 rebounds per contest.

Giving up 29.2 assists per game, the Wizards are the worst squad in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Wizards have allowed 12.7 makes per game, 16th in the NBA.

Dejounte Murray vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/1/2023 34 24 4 8 3 1 1

