The Week 13 college football slate includes top teams in play, including fans watching from Georgia. Among those games is the Georgia Bulldogs taking on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

College Football Games to Watch in Georgia on TV This Week

Georgia State Panthers at Old Dominion Monarchs

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium

Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Old Dominion (-2.5)

Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at Mercer Bears

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Five Star Stadium

Five Star Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Georgia Southern Eagles at Appalachian State Mountaineers

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium

Kidd Brewer Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Appalachian State (-9.5)

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field

Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Georgia (-24.5)

