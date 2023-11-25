Based on our computer projections, the Appalachian State Mountaineers will take down the Georgia Southern Eagles when the two teams match up at Kidd Brewer Stadium on Saturday, November 25, which begins at 3:30 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Appalachian State (-9) Under (63) Appalachian State 37, Georgia Southern 23

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 13 Sun Belt Predictions

Georgia Southern Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The implied probability of a win by the Eagles based on the moneyline is 27.8%.

So far this year, the Eagles have compiled a 4-6-0 record against the spread.

Georgia Southern is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 9 points or greater this season.

Five of the Eagles' 10 games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

The average point total for the Georgia Southern this season is 0.4 points lower than this game's over/under.

Appalachian State Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Mountaineers have an implied win probability of 77.8%.

The Mountaineers have five wins in 11 games against the spread this year.

Appalachian State is winless against the spread when it has played as 9-point or greater favorites (0-3).

There have been five Mountaineers games (out of 11) that hit the over this year.

The over/under in this game is 63 points, 8.4 higher than the average total in Appalachian State games this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eagles vs. Mountaineers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Appalachian State 34 26.6 38.2 25.2 30.5 27.8 Georgia Southern 31.3 27.3 36.7 23.0 24.8 32.4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.