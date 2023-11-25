The Georgia Southern Eagles (4-2) will be attempting to build on a four-game home winning streak when taking on the Detroit Mercy Titans (4-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. It airs at 4:30 PM ET.

Georgia Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia

TV: ESPN+

Georgia Southern vs. Detroit Mercy Scoring Comparison

The Titans score an average of 67.2 points per game, just 4.4 more points than the 62.8 the Eagles give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 62.8 points, Detroit Mercy is 4-0.

Georgia Southern is 3-1 when it allows fewer than 67.2 points.

The 80.8 points per game the Eagles score are 17.0 more points than the Titans give up (63.8).

Georgia Southern is 4-0 when scoring more than 63.8 points.

When Detroit Mercy gives up fewer than 80.8 points, it is 4-1.

This year the Eagles are shooting 40.8% from the field, 2.1% higher than the Titans concede.

The Titans shoot 45.1% from the field, 12% higher than the Eagles allow.

Georgia Southern Leaders

Terren Ward: 19.8 PTS, 10.3 REB, 2.5 STL, 41.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)

19.8 PTS, 10.3 REB, 2.5 STL, 41.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28) Simone James: 12.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 56.9 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

12.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 56.9 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Eden Johnson: 8.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.9 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16)

8.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.9 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16) Ja'Nya Love-Hill: 6.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.2 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

6.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.2 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Lydia Freeman: 5.5 PTS, 55.2 FG%

Georgia Southern Schedule