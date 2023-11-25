The Georgia Southern Eagles (4-2) will be attempting to build on a four-game home winning streak when taking on the Detroit Mercy Titans (4-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. It airs at 4:30 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Georgia Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Georgia Southern vs. Detroit Mercy Scoring Comparison

  • The Titans score an average of 67.2 points per game, just 4.4 more points than the 62.8 the Eagles give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 62.8 points, Detroit Mercy is 4-0.
  • Georgia Southern is 3-1 when it allows fewer than 67.2 points.
  • The 80.8 points per game the Eagles score are 17.0 more points than the Titans give up (63.8).
  • Georgia Southern is 4-0 when scoring more than 63.8 points.
  • When Detroit Mercy gives up fewer than 80.8 points, it is 4-1.
  • This year the Eagles are shooting 40.8% from the field, 2.1% higher than the Titans concede.
  • The Titans shoot 45.1% from the field, 12% higher than the Eagles allow.

Georgia Southern Leaders

  • Terren Ward: 19.8 PTS, 10.3 REB, 2.5 STL, 41.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)
  • Simone James: 12.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 56.9 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)
  • Eden Johnson: 8.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.9 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16)
  • Ja'Nya Love-Hill: 6.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.2 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)
  • Lydia Freeman: 5.5 PTS, 55.2 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgia Southern Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2023 @ Jacksonville L 61-59 Swisher Gymnasium
11/20/2023 Albany State (GA) W 97-49 W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
11/24/2023 North Florida W 85-75 W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
11/25/2023 Detroit Mercy - W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
11/29/2023 @ Florida International - Ocean Bank Convocation Center
12/11/2023 @ Chicago State - Jones Convocation Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.